'Peanuts' honors Earth Day and Arbor Day with fresh programs

Peanuts Worldwide LLC/AP
This image released by Peanuts Worldwide LLC shows Peanuts character Sally in a scene from the special “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown," airing on Apple TV+.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 16:39:44-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone knows that Charlie Brown's nemesis is a kite-eating tree. But the "Peanuts" hero hopes to cool that kind of rivalry as we head into Earth Day and Arbor Day.

A new "Peanuts" special airing on Apple TV+ celebrates the environment and highlights that even tiny changes can help the Earth.

"It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" also has an original new song by Ben Folds.

In the 40-minute film, Charlie Brown's hope to finally win the neighborhood championship baseball game is derailed when his little sister, Sally, tries to protect a dandelion growing on the pitcher's mound.

