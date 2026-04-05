Cooler temperatures across San Diego before rain chances return

San Diego County is in for another warm and dry day, with temperatures staying above normal and only a slight chance of patchy fog near the coast this morning.

Afternoon highs will remain about 5 to 10 degrees above average through Wednesday, with only small day-to-day changes. That means inland neighborhoods will continue to feel more like early summer than early spring, while coastal areas stay milder.

This morning, some patchy fog could briefly develop along the coast, but skies are otherwise expected to stay mostly clear with a few high clouds moving in later today. As onshore flow slowly returns, that marine layer will become more noticeable over the next few days.

By tonight and through midweek, low clouds and fog are expected to become more widespread during the night and morning hours, especially near the coast and western valleys. Some of those clouds could even reach parts of the Inland Empire by Wednesday morning.The bigger weather change arrives later this week.

A storm system moving in from the Pacific is expected to bring much cooler weather, gusty onshore winds, and increasing chances for rain from Thursday through Saturday. There is still some uncertainty on exact timing, but the best chance for measurable rain currently looks to be Friday into Saturday.

Rain totals do not appear especially heavy at this point, but enough to make a difference. Current projections suggest about a quarter to half an inch of rain west of the mountains, with locally higher totals on coastal slopes. High desert communities could see around a tenth to two-tenths of an inch, while lower deserts are expected to stay on the lighter side.

Snow levels are forecast to remain fairly high, around 7,000 to 8,000 feet, meaning any mountain snowfall would be limited to the highest elevations.

By Saturday, daytime highs could end up running 5 to 10 degrees below normal, a sharp turnaround from the warmth San Diego County is seeing now.

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 72–76°

Inland Valleys: 80–85°

Mountains: 62–78°

High Desert: 82–88°

Low Desert: 90–95°