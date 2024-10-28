Cold weather expected to boost business in Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County is cooling down as the workweek begins, with higher winds, below-average temperatures, and increased chances of rain expected in the coming days.

One local business in the mountain community is looking forward to the boost in customers that colder weather might bring.

Franca’s, which has been open for more than four decades, changed management about a year ago. The new owners say they’re excited for the colder temperatures, as they anticipate an increase in foot traffic.

“I would say I go to businesses more often just to get out of the house,” said Chris Nunes, a regular at Franca’s Italian Kitchen and Bar who lives in Alpine. “We’ve got good HVAC. And Alpine weather is pretty nice year-round. But, yeah, I guess in the winter, I do go to businesses more often.”

With colder temperatures moving into East County, Franca’s co-owner Domenic Donato looks forward to serving more customers like Nunes.

“Summertime we’ll get no wait times, and in the winter, we’ll have 20- to 30-minute waits,” Donato said. “I think it’s just because of the colder weather.”

Donato attributes the anticipated boost in customers to the appeal of colder weather, larger portions, and the holidays.

“With colder weather, people are just drawn to warmer food,” Donato said. “The big dishes, the pasta, all that kind of stuff. And, like I said, the holiday season brings family into town, so that’s why business gets busier during this time, at least in my opinion.”

Donato became co-owner of the restaurant about a year ago, carrying on a family legacy. He’s looking forward to what the holiday season will bring.

As for Nunes, he’s been visiting Franca’s since before the new management took over.

“They’ve been open, I think, a little over 40 years now,” he said. “I’ve been in Alpine 22 years, so I’ve been coming here ever since I was a little kid. It’s a spot where all the families come.”

During colder months, Donato said, warmer dishes like lasagna and fettuccine Alfredo are favorites among customers.

