City of San Diego closes flood-prone roads as heavy rain hits county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego started earlier than usual to prepare for Tuesday morning's rain which is drenching roads around the area.

Hours before the storm rolled in, crews shut down a number of streets in the Mission Valley neighborhood that typically floods when it rains.

Some of the closures include:

Camino de la Reina at Camino de la siesta (westbound)

Camino de la Reina west of Avenida del Rio (eastbound)

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (eastbound and westbound)

Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego Drive (southbound only)

See all road closures here: LIST: Roads close across San Diego as more rain blankets the county

10News Reporter Natay Holmes spoke with a city spokesperson who says this rain event is causing some concerns for emergency crews, which is another the roads were shut down earlier this time around.

"We're going to have those heavy rains and a lot of wind," said the spokesperson.

"We can expect lifeguards to be out throughout the course of the morning...checking out the river levels here in Mission Valley. As of right now, the river is sitting under 5 feet. But by midnight we can expect the river to reach its peak at more than 10.5 feet."

Drivers are being urged to avoid any flooded areas.