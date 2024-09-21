Ava's Weather Forecast: Warming up for the start of fall!

Happy Saturday all!

We are expecting a nice, calm start to the weekend, and a warm start to the work week.

Saturday highs for the coastal areas will feel like low 70s, and the marine layer will stick close to the coast as the warm up approaches.

Coastal areas will be the only spots with temperatures similar to a degree or two cooler than Friday- but not for long. Temps reach the upper 70s by Monday.

Everyone else gets a bit of a warm up!

Inland areas will be in the mid to upper 70s today- and jumping to upper 80s by the start of the week!

By Monday, most inland locations will have highs 3 to 7 degrees warmer than average.

Mountains will start the weekend in the mid 70s and rise to the mid 80s by the start of Fall on Sunday.

The Deserts are no exception to the warming trend! Highs in the mountains and deserts are forecasted to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Friday, with triple digits starting Sunday.

Temperatures cool slightly by midweek, trending near average with 70s and 80s for most of the county.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 75-83°

Mountains: 76-86°

Deserts: 95-98°