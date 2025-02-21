Ava's Forecast: Temperatures to rise for a warmer-than-winter weekend

Thursday saw above average temperatures and classic sunny San Diego skies, as high pressure and northeasterly winds bump up our daily highs.

As we head towards this weekend, the ridge of high pressure will continue to build.

This means, temperatures will be well above seasonal averages going into next week as well.

Some areas could even reach 20 degrees above normal.

We should be seeing mostly sunny skies this weekend, however patchy fog could linger in the morning for our coastal areas.

Weak Santa Ana winds could get a little gusty for our mountain communities tomorrow, but should calm down in the following days.

Gusts won't be strong enough to cause serious fire weather concern.

So if you're looking for a day to get out and enjoy this beautiful county, the next few ones will be great!

Towards the middle of next week, it could get a little hot, so be sure to drink plenty of water and stay in the shade if you plan to do strenuous activities during the day.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 64-71°

Deserts: 79-81°

