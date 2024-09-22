Ava's Forecast: It's the first day of Fall! When is it going to feel like it?

Happy first day of Fall!

The Autumn Equinox took place early Sunday morning, and with it comes earlier nights and shorter days.

However, it's not bringing the cooler temperatures just yet.

Coastal areas are in the mid 70s Sunday, and will be warming up even more for the start of the week. The marine layer will become shallower through Wednesday. Low clouds and fog will be mostly confined to the coastal areas.

Inland areas have temps getting close to the 90s in some areas, and reaching mid 80s in most. Additional warming is expected into Monday, with most places 3 to 5 degrees warmer than today.

Mountains are tracking highs in the low 80s for today, and getting into the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s so those high temps shouldn’t last too far into the evening.

And our deserts are kicking off the Fall season with triple digits.

Highs will hover around 102 degrees this week, with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Temps should cool more as we head into next weekend, so the real Fall numbers are not too far away!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 81-92°

Mountains: 82-90°

Deserts: 99-102°

