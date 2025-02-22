Ava's Forecast: Good conditions for a beach day! Warm temps continue through weekend

For those looking for a perfect beach weekend- this is it.

Especially since we have potential for rain chances next weekend.

Friday saw above average temperatures and mostly sunny skies here in San Diego! All that is set to continue this weekend.

Temps are rising 10 to 20° above average over the next few days.

The warmest day of this hot streak is expected to be Wednesday.

This weekend, our coastline is expected to be sunny and in the 70s, so it’s a great excuse to break out the boogie board and sunscreen!

Just be sure to wait till the sun comes out- patchy fog is expected to linger in the morning.

Inland communities are set to see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s so if you have a pool, it would be a great time to use it!

Wind gusts continue to weaken in the passes and foothills.

Despite still being far out, there is potential for rain chances next weekend, as temperatures cool and moisture moves into California.

Saturday's Highs

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 80-85°

Mountains: 70-77°

Deserts: 81-84°

