Ava's Forecast: Dry and weak Santa Ana’s this weekend, stronger ones next week

We woke up to foggy conditions this morning in San Diego- but that doesn’t mean the potential for fire weather is out of the question.

Warm and dry weather will continue throughout Saturday, as weakened Santa Ana’s continue to blow in from the northeast.

Coastal areas will be in the low 70s, and inland areas in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The mountains will be in the mid 60s, while the deserts will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Mostly sunny conditions should prevail throughout Saturday afternoon.

We are also tracking a thinner marine layer with this, with potential for patchy fog along the coast in the morning.

After the weekend, another round of potentially stronger Santa Ana’s will move in.

This, causing risk for fire weather.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Fire Weather Watch going into effect on Monday morning through Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Time to be mindful of fire hazards and any holiday decorations that may fly away!

Little warming and decreasing winds will continue towards the second half of the week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 66-74°

Deserts: 79-82°