ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Cool today, drizzle chance this weekend

Hump day is looking cool and mild for San Diego.

We start off the morning with some gray skies, which will last until about 10 a.m. The marine layer is deep enough to keep fog away from the surface. This cloud layer also prevents some heat from escaping overnight, so San Diego is waking up near 60 degrees.

By the afternoon, we’ll be sunny and a bit cooler than normal for this time of year.

The coast will reach the mid 60s. Inland, highs will stick near 70.

In the mountains, expect low 60s. The deserts will see highs near 90. These parts of the county will also see plenty of wind today, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Conditions change once we get to the weekend. We see more slight cooling from an area low pressure approaching from the Pacific.

Along with slightly cooler temperatures, we may see some drizzle Saturday across most of the county. Forecast models are not predicting big showers.

For early next week, we see sun and warmer temperatures once again.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 67-71°

Mountains: 61-69°

Deserts: 82-89°

