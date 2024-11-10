ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Calm conditions through Veterans Day

After another chilly start, we’re looking forward to a beautiful Sunday. Highs will be normal, reaching about 70 along the coast and close to 80 inland.

Expect conditions to get much less dry, and a bit cooler for Veterans Day. Onshore flow will bring some added moisture to the air, bumping up humidity levels by tonight.

We see slight warming for the middle of the week before quick cooling Friday. Next weekend will be on the cooler side. On Saturday, forecast models show an approaching storm could bring showers. That includes the potential for light snow for parts of the mountains.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67-77°

Inland: 75-79°

Mountains: 64-76°

Deserts: 76-82°

