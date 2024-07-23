ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Forecast: Heat builds as monsoon moisture sticks around

As we get the week started, a Heat advisory and Excessive Heat Warning takes over the inland, mountain, and desert areas. It looks like heat is projected to peak on Wednesday, and low pressure will start the relief and potential expiring of the heat warnings on Thursday.

Monsoonal moisture continues to build, bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts up until Wednesday. The best chance for showers will be in the afternoons.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 84-88°

Mountains: 91-101°

Deserts: 112-116°

