SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — May gray is back!

Coastal and inland neighborhoods will wake up to the marine layer over the next several days, but by the afternoon, it will be mostly sunny inland.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s over the next week along the coast. Inland will reach the mid-70s by this weekend.

Wednesday Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 65-77°

Deserts: 88-90°