ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wednesday, July 12, 2023: Brace for dangerous and excessive heat

Brace for the heat over the next several days as hot temperatures take over and Excessive Heat Warnings dominate more than half of the county starting Friday.

Overnight lows are also seeing a rise. Many of us are are waking up 5-8 degrees warmer in the upper 60s. Evening lows stay warm over the next several days climbing to the low 70s this weekend.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the mountains and deserts has been extended through Tuesday, and inland neighborhoods will now be under an Excessive Heat Warning beginning Friday at 10A. Both expire Tuesday night.

The coastal and inland areas will remain hot through next week with a slight climb in daytime highs through Wednesday. Coastal areas will hover in the upper 70s low 80s and inland neighborhoods will climb to the upper 90s, low 100s each afternoon.

Heat peaks for the mountains and deserts this weekend. Mountains will climb close to 110 while desert areas will continue to feel extreme heat with temperatures near 125. Borrego Springs will likely break their record of 108 this Saturday with a daytime high of 118 expected.

There is a high risk for heat related illnesses. If you work in the field, take frequent breaks and stay close to adequate shade, wear light colored clothing. Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated. Check on those who are vulnerable and elderly, and never leave pets or children in vehicles.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-84

Inland: 83-97

Mountains: 84-95

Deserts: 104-113

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.