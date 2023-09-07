ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Thurs. Sept. 7, 2023: Heat peaks this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We have a high-pressure system making its way through. It’s causing this warm-up we are experiencing around the county. The heat will peak this weekend. It will bring temperatures 5-10 degrees above average in our inland communities. It’s triggering an Excessive Heat Watch in our desert communities. The marine layer is becoming shallower. Overnight clouds will be patchier and won’t travel too far inland.

Monday temperatures will begin to drop again, and we will begin another cooling trend.

Hurricane Jova might bring the mountain communities some moisture. There is a slight chance for t-storms Sat. afternoon.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-82°

Inland: 81-92°

Mountains: 84-94°

Deserts: 103-106°

