ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Sept. 6, 2023

Get ready for big changes in the forecast! After cloudy conditions along the coast into Wednesday morning, the sun will begin to break out. Today will be the cooler day of the next few as we prepare for a warm up.

Late this week, a high pressure system will bring clearer skies and warmer temperatures peaking this weekend. Beach weather is in store for Saturday, with the coastline reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Inland and mountain neighborhoods will see temps in the 90s, while the deserts will reach near 110 degrees.

Temperatures gradually begin to decline Monday and Tuesday, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-79°

Inland: 77-84°

Mountains: 76-85°

Deserts: 93-99°