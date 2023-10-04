ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Oct. 4, 2023: Warm, gusty conditions arrive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Temperatures around the county will be warmer today! The coastline can expect mid 70s to mid 80s, while many inland neighborhoods will reach 90 degrees. A ridge of high pressure settling over the county will keep increasing temperatures until Friday.

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds arrive today. These winds will create gusts as fast as 25 miles per hour along the coast, 30 miles per hour inland, and up to 40 miles per hour in the mountains. The Santa Ana winds are expected to last until Saturday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast:

Inland:

Mountains:

Deserts:

