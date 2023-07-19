Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed July 19, 2023: The heat is here to stay

Posted at 5:35 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 08:35:07-04

It’s another hot day, San Diego.

You’ll find some relief from the hot temperatures along our coastline where temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s.

Inland there is a Heat Advisory. The heat is expected to continue into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 90s.

You may be noticing some patchy fog on your morning commute. That should clear by lunch time.

Stay hydrated and cool down when needed.

Wednesday's Highs: 
Coast: 76-88°
Inland: 88-101°
Mountains: 50-62°
Deserts: 120°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ciara Encinas on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018