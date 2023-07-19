ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed July 19, 2023: The heat is here to stay

It’s another hot day, San Diego.

You’ll find some relief from the hot temperatures along our coastline where temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s.

Inland there is a Heat Advisory. The heat is expected to continue into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 90s.

You may be noticing some patchy fog on your morning commute. That should clear by lunch time.

Stay hydrated and cool down when needed.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-88°

Inland: 88-101°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 120°

