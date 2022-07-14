Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. July 13, 2022: Warming into the weekend

7 p.m. forecast for July 13, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 00:50:23-04

Warmer temperatures—especially inland—are coming our way.

High pressure to our east sets us up for this warming trend as we finish off the second half of week. The heat peaks this weekend for the beaches and inland communities, although we’re not going to be in record breaking territory. Most daytime highs this weekend will be on par with average temperatures we should be seeing this time of year; however, it is warmer than what we have seen over the last few days.

Monsoonal moisture filters in from the south this evening, giving the mountain and desert areas a chance for isolated thunderstorms beginning tomorrow lingering through the weekend. Friday and Saturday are looking like the days with the greatest chance for thunderstorm and shower activity.

Cooler and drier air is expected for early next week, as temperatures will drop slightly.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-78
Inland: 80-87
Mountains: 86-95
Deserts: 105-112

