ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Dec. 29, 2021: More rain on the way

The rain isn’t over just yet!

Coastal San Diego County will have the best chance to see heavier showers as a band of precipitation over the coastal waters may push in overnight. Showers will linger into Friday but dry out by the evening and late night hours.

Saturday through Monday will remain dry, but temperatures will still be below average. Week offshore flow is expected over the weekend, keeping the marine layer low clouds away and skies mostly clear.

Through Friday, we could add between 1-1.5” of rain along the coast (with more forecasted along the North County coast like Oceanside). Inland valleys could see between 1-2” of rain. The mountains are forecasted to receive between 1.5-5” of rain, with Palomar Mountain expected to get the most precipitation. The deserts will receive less than half an inch with this latest system.

We are expecting to add a couple more inches of snow in our mountains above 5,000 feet, so keep chains with you just in case.

Thursday Highs

Coast: 59-62 °

Inland: 55-61 °

Mountains: 37-52 °

Deserts: 54-60 °

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, or Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.