ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Aug. 2, 2023: Briefly cooler, then warmer this weekend

Cooler and drier air filters in through Friday, dropping temperatures below normal with daytime highs 3-7 degrees cooler.

Each evening through this weekend, coastal clouds will build overnight resulting in mostly cloudy mornings. As onshore winds increase over the next several days, strong westerlies will target the mountains and deserts elevating fire danger.

Enjoy the relief because this weekend we're looking towards warmer conditions with inland areas climbing back to the 90s and 100s. Dangerous heat returns to the deserts with an Excessive Heat Watch

Fun July Facts:

San Diego International Airport's average temperatures was 75.5 degrees. The hottest day was 82 and warmest night was 75.

The deserts recorded 18 days with daytime highs over 110.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 80-89

Inland: 80-89

Mountains: 71-81

Deserts: 100-107

