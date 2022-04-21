ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. April 20, 2022: Showers on the way

Cooler and breezy conditions will prevail through the end of the work week. Winds will be strongest Thursday night into Friday afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the mountains and deserts starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and lasting until Friday afternoon.

There is a chance of showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning. We are looking at less than .25" west of the mountains and between .25" to .50" in our mountains. The deserts are expected to pick up less than .10"

We will see warmer and drier conditions Saturday through early next week with periods of Santa Ana winds Sunday and Monday. By Monday, we could see low 80s in some coastal communities and upper 80s inland. Onshore flow will likely return by mid-next week bringing cooler conditions.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 54-67°

Deserts: 81-89°

