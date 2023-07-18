ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tuesday July 18, 2023: No relief from summer heat

The heat is on as July Fry lives up to its name, with no relief in sight. Yesterday, we soared to the 100's for many of our inland neighborhoods, including Ramona and Escondido. Coastal areas, however, were 15-20 degrees cooler in the upper 70s.

The heat will continue to be brutal for the eastern half of the county as an Excessive Heat Warning remains active for the mountains and deserts through Saturday night. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. That includes dizziness, fainting, cramping, nausea or vomiting. Try to avoid outdoor activities, especially when it comes to hikes and any other sports in the mountains and deserts.

The ridge of high pressure has backed off a bit, shifting east, but it will gradually expand later this week warming temperatures back up again.

The entire county will continue to feel above average temperatures for the remainder of the week. The hottest days will be Thursday through Saturday. Coastal areas will climb to the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Inland areas will continue to see upper 90s and low 100's throughout the week.

Heat and fire danger will be the biggest threats. Westerly winds, dry vegetation and scorching hit will be the perfect recipe for fire danger. Use extreme caution, check tire threads and vehicles for loose parts that could easily spark a fire. Ensure you have defensible space around your homes.

This warming pattern will continue for the second half of July.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-91

Inland: 86-97

Mountains: 87-101

Deserts: 107-117

