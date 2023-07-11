ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tuesday, July 11, 2023: Daytime highs continue to climb

Fewer clouds this morning will lead to quick warming for the inland valleys and coastal communities. Daytime highs will continue to climb each day as a ridge of high pressure to our east, moves north-westward.

An Excessive Heat Warning takes effect at 10A today through Sunday.

That warning will likely extend into next week as hot temperatures continue. The mountains and valleys will continue to climb in the 90s and low 100s, while deserts soar to near 120 in the coming days. Ramona, Valley Center and Alpine will be some of the warmest spots inland.

The coastal and beach communities will be nice, but areas like Oceanside and Carlsbad will hover close to 80 over the next several days.

The heat peaks Friday through the weekend, and fire danger will be elevated. We'll likely break daytime high records for some of the desert communities, including Borrego Springs.

If you work in the field, take frequent breaks and stay close to adequate shade. Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated. Check on those who are vulnerable and elderly, and never leave pets or children in vehicles.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-84

Inland: 83-97

Mountains: 84-95

Deserts: 104-113

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.