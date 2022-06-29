ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tues. June 28, 2022: Gradual cooling

The Heat Advisory expired Tuesday evening and we are in for gradual cooling heading into the weekend.

An incoming trough of low pressure will start to push the upper level high pressure over the Southwest east. As a result, temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than today west of the mountains. These cooler conditions are expected to continue into early next week, with highs 5 to 10 degrees below the seasonal average by Saturday.

We can expect the overnight clouds and patchy fog along the coastline into the morning, stretching into the western portion of the inland valleys.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83

Inland: 86-92

Mountains: 82-91

Deserts: 105-113

