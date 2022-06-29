Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tues. June 28, 2022: Gradual cooling

7 p.m. forecast for June 28, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 8:51 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 23:54:41-04

The Heat Advisory expired Tuesday evening and we are in for gradual cooling heading into the weekend.

An incoming trough of low pressure will start to push the upper level high pressure over the Southwest east. As a result, temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than today west of the mountains. These cooler conditions are expected to continue into early next week, with highs 5 to 10 degrees below the seasonal average by Saturday.

We can expect the overnight clouds and patchy fog along the coastline into the morning, stretching into the western portion of the inland valleys.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83
Inland: 86-92
Mountains: 82-91
Deserts: 105-113

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018