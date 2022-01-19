ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tues. Jan 18, 2022: Warm up on the way

Showers tapered off this afternoon, leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll see mild temperatures in the 60s along the coast and inland Wednesday. We'll then see a warm up for the second half of the week.

We picked up a decent amount of rain in some communities:

*Descanso: 0.62"

*Carlsbad: 0.45"

*San Ysidro: 0.31"

*Alpine: 0.34"

On Thursday, high pressure settles over our county contributing to clear conditions and warm temperatures in the day and cold temperatures at night. Afternoon highs by Thursday will top out in the 70s along the beaches and valleys, while evenings bottom out in the upper 40s.

Conditions remain pleasant through the weekend until gradual cooling Monday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-65°

Inland: 62-66°

Mountain: 52-65°

Desert: 69-76°

