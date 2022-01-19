Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tues. Jan 18, 2022: Warm up on the way

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Allison Horn
clouds sky
Posted at 7:12 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 22:12:13-05

Showers tapered off this afternoon, leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll see mild temperatures in the 60s along the coast and inland Wednesday. We'll then see a warm up for the second half of the week.

We picked up a decent amount of rain in some communities:
*Descanso: 0.62"
*Carlsbad: 0.45"
*San Ysidro: 0.31"
*Alpine: 0.34"

On Thursday, high pressure settles over our county contributing to clear conditions and warm temperatures in the day and cold temperatures at night. Afternoon highs by Thursday will top out in the 70s along the beaches and valleys, while evenings bottom out in the upper 40s.

Conditions remain pleasant through the weekend until gradual cooling Monday.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 61-65°
Inland: 62-66°
Mountain: 52-65°
Desert: 69-76°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018