ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tues. Apr. 19, 2022: Cooling with a chance of rain

Periods of gusty west to southwest winds in the mountains and deserts expected through Friday. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for our mountains and deserts until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The marine layer will continue to deepen into Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the lower coastal mountain slopes by Thursday morning. Patchy drizzle is possible early Wednesday and Thursday for portions of the coast and valleys. A low pressure system will move through California Thursday night and Friday morning bringing further cooling, gusty winds, and a chance of showers. Rainfall totals are not expected to be impressive, ranging from .10" or less near the coast to .10" to .25" in the mountains are expected.

Warmer conditions expected over the weekend into early next week with periods of Santa Ana winds.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 66-70°

Mountains: 54-66°

Deserts: 79-88°

