ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tue. Oct. 17, 2023: Hot weather on the way

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This week may feel like summer. Today most of the coastline will hit the mid to upper 70s, while inland neighborhoods are looking at the mid 80s. Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but warm weather is on the way quickly.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures rising by 5-15 degrees from today. The coast may see mid to upper 80s, while some inland neighborhoods expect triple-digits. Ramona may hit 97 degrees that day, breaking a temperature record set back in 2003.

Inland neighborhoods will have a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

This weekend, temperatures will begin to drop. Expect cool, fall-like weather to return by next Monday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-81

Inland: 83-88

Mountains: 77-89

Deserts: 94-100

