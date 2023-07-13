ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Thursday, July 13, 2023: Brace for dangerous and excessive heat

There will be no relief in the coming days with this prolonged heat wave, except for those at the immediate coast.

Hot temperatures will be anywhere from 10-12 degrees above average and persist well into next week.

The heat peaks this weekend for most of the county. At 10AM tomorrow, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for the inland valleys. When that happens, everyone except the coast will be under an Excessive Heat Warning until Tuesday night.

Everyone should be prepared for the heat and make sure they're taking proper precautions. This includes canceling outdoor activities like daytime sport and avoiding the outdoors especially for those vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Fire weather will also be a concern. July's dry and unseasonably hot temperatures have dried out vegetation, weeds, and grass. Any fire sparked will spread rapidly. Use extreme caution this weekend and avoid any fires, controlled and uncontrolled.

The dome of this ridge will be targeted right over San Diego county in the coming days then spread out. As the ridge gradually transitions east, we'll remain hot well into the latter part of next week.

We have the potential to break all-time record highs in the mountains and deserts in the coming days.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78

Inland: 88-98

Mountains: 95-100

Deserts: 111-120

