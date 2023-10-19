ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Thu. Oct. 19, 2023: Heat peaks today!

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Get ready for some hot weather! Temperatures will rise 5-20 degrees above average today. The coastline can expect mid 70s to upper 80s, while inland neighborhoods will see 90s. Inland neighborhoods also have a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Several places around the county may tie or break temperature records today, including Ramona, Palomar Mountain and Lake Cuyamaca.

We have a foggy start to the morning, as the coastline has a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

The heat will begin to die down over the weekend. By Monday, temperatures around the county fall by as much as 25 degrees!

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-88

Inland: 86-95

Mountains: 80-94

Deserts: 96-101

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.