ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Thu. Oct. 19, 2023: Heat peaks today!

Posted at 4:04 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 07:04:20-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Get ready for some hot weather! Temperatures will rise 5-20 degrees above average today. The coastline can expect mid 70s to upper 80s, while inland neighborhoods will see 90s. Inland neighborhoods also have a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Several places around the county may tie or break temperature records today, including Ramona, Palomar Mountain and Lake Cuyamaca.

We have a foggy start to the morning, as the coastline has a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

The heat will begin to die down over the weekend. By Monday, temperatures around the county fall by as much as 25 degrees!

Thursday's Highs:
Coast: 73-88
Inland: 86-95
Mountains: 80-94
Deserts: 96-101

