ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, September 1, 2024: Heating up ahead of Labor Day

SAN DIEGOO (KGTV) — A stubborn marine layer has dropped visibility in coastal and inland neighborhoods Sunday morning, but by this afternoon, mostly sunny conditions are expected along the coast.

Temperatures are heating up this Labor Day weekend. By Thursday, daily highs will climb to several degrees above average, with some inland neighborhoods hitting the triple-digit mark.

Monsoonal moisture over the mountains and deserts brings a slight chance of showers over the next few days.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 75-86°

Inland: 84-98°

Mountains: 89-99°

Deserts: 109-112°