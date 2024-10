SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A chilly morning will turn into a warm afternoon in San Diego County.

The warming trend will continue through mid-week, then temperatures will begin to cool. By Wednesday, temperatures will reach the mid-80s inland and near the triple digits in the deserts.

The marine layer will rebuild on Wednesday night. Patchy fog is possible on your morning commute heading into the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 81-86°

Mountains: 70-78°

Deserts: 83-87°