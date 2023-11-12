Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, November 12, 2023: Cool down and showers on the way

Posted at 7:34 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 10:34:04-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Enjoy the warm temperatures across the county on Sunday because a cool-down is on the way.

The weak Santa Ana winds will phase out today and relative humidity with climb overnight.

Temperatures will drop several degrees Monday in our coastal and inland community and will continue to drop over the next seven days.

A Pacific storm is making its way into San Diego County. Chances for showers begin Wednesday and continue through Saturday. By Friday, some communities may see more than two inches of rain.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 76-84°
Inland: 78-87°
Mountains: 67-77°
Deserts: 81-82°

