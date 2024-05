SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Overnight showers will clear by this afternoon, and we welcome the partially cloudy weather.

Highs will be in the 60 inland and along the coast.

A warm-up is on the way. Temperatures will jump several degrees on Monday. Classic San Diego weather will prevail in our inland communities all week, with 70s and mostly sunny weather on tap.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 56-64°

Mountains: 49-69°

Deserts: 73-77°