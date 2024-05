SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — May Gray continues over the next week.

There will be some clearing along the coast on Sunday afternoon, but the marine layer will rebuild overnight.

High pressure arrives in San Diego County, causing temperatures to jump 5-10 degrees.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 66-70°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 71-81°

Deserts: 94-98°