ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, May 19, 2024: Cooler and windier to start the work week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The marine layer will push toward the coast by this afternoon. Inland neighborhoods will clear to mostly sunny conditions. The marine layer will rebuild overnight. Patchy fog and some drizzle is possible on your morning commute.

A beach Hazards Statement is in effect until Monday evening. Strong rip currents paired with local sets could reach 6 feet, causing dangerous conditions.

A low-pressure system will push through the region on Monday, causing cooler and windier conditions.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 66-70°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 66-78°

Deserts: 94-99°