ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, May 12, 2024: Beautiful Mother's Day on tap

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Are you planning to shower your mother with love? May gray will clear by this afternoon, and we will welcome mostly sunny conditions inland.

The marine layer will redevelop overnight each day this week. Patchy fog is possible on your morning commute.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees to start off your work week, but we will warm up by the end of the week.

There is a chance for light showers in the mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mother's Day Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 74-82°

Mountains: 75-85°

Deserts: 98-102°