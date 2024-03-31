ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, March 31, 2024: Widespread rain continues Easter Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Widespread showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, continue throughout the county, and additional snowfall occurs in the mountains.

Highs will remain in the low 60's in coastal and inland communities.

Conditions will begin to dry out Monday in most communities, the greatest chance for showers Monday is in the mountains.

Warmer conditions return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next chance for rain is Friday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 60-62°

Inland: 52-63°

Mountains: 45-52°

Deserts: 64-68°

