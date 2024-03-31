Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, March 31, 2024: Widespread rain continues Easter Sunday

Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 13:37:02-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Widespread showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, continue throughout the county, and additional snowfall occurs in the mountains.

Highs will remain in the low 60's in coastal and inland communities.

Conditions will begin to dry out Monday in most communities, the greatest chance for showers Monday is in the mountains.

Warmer conditions return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next chance for rain is Friday.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 60-62°
Inland: 52-63°
Mountains: 45-52°
Deserts: 64-68°

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018