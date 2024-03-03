Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, March 3, 2024: Scattered showers and gusty winds continue

Posted at 7:23 AM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 10:23:36-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Scattered showers and gusty winds persist Sunday in San Diego County.

A tenth of an inch or less is expected to fall in coastal and inland communities. Meanwhile, gusts are expected to peak at 50 mph. Mountain communities are under a High Wind Warning and deserts are under a Wind Advisory until 10 p.m.

A High Surf Advisory remains in our coastal waters. Sets could reach 7 ft. Surf is expected to peak Sunday.

We will dry out by Monday morning. Dry conditions will last until Wednesday when a chance of rain returns to the county.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 62°
Inland: 51-61°
Mountains: 44-52°
Deserts: 65-70°

