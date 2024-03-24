ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, March 24, 2024: Rain and snow showers continue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Showers and gusty winds will continue across the county Sunday.

A Wind Advisory continues through 11 pm Sunday in the coastal, mountain

and desert neighborhoods. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph. Gusts will begin to slow down overnight. Strong winds have also triggered a Gale Warning and Small Craft Advisory beginning at 2 pm Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning continues until 11 pm Sunday as well. Most of the rain will fall in the mountains. ABC 10News Pinpoint models show some mountain communities will see about half an inch of rainfall by midnight. Mount Laguna could see 4-12 inches of snowfall.

High Surf returns. A High Surf Advisory begins at 9 am Sunday. We will experience breaking 5-8 feet and sets to 10 feet.

Conditions will remain dry Wednesday through Friday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 50-62°

Mountains: 42-51°

Deserts: 65-68°