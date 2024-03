SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Partly cloudy conditions in San Diego County on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-60s in coastal communities and upper-60 to low 70s inland.

A trough will cool temperatures Monday through Wednesday. The marine layer will also deepen heading into the work week. Patchy fog and even drizzle is possible on your morning commute.

To wrap up the week, we will welcome in warmer temperatures.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 60-67°

Deserts: 78-80°