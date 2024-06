The marine layer squeezed out some drizzle overnight and will linger through the morning. Conditions will remain mostly cloudy along the coast, but we will be partly cloudy by this afternoon inland.

Temperatures will jump a bit heading into the work week in inland, mountain and desert neighborhoods.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 73-81°

Mountains:77-87°

Deserts: 101-106°