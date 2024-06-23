ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, June 23, 2024: Heat continues, moisture brings chance of showers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Another hot day is on tap in San Diego County.

Coastal communities are waking up warmer than on Saturday because the lack of marine layer cloud coverage. Inland neighborhoods are still under a Heat Advisory until Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

Additional moisture in the air brings a slight chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms everywhere west of the coast.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 75-87°

Inland: 86-97°

Mountains: 89-99°

Deserts: 109-113°

