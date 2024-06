SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — June Gloom is in full effect in our coastal and inland neighborhoods. Inland, we will clear to mostly sunny conditions by this afternoon, but the marine layer will linger along the coast with some pockets of sunshine.

By Wednesday, we will welcome a warm-up across most the county.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 71-78°

Mountains: 74-84°

Deserts: 98-103°