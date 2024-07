SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A trough parked over San Diego County is ushering in cooler and windier weather.

Gusty westerly winds will continue to impact the mountains and deserts. Gusts could exceed 40mph in the deserts.

The county will remain cool until Wednesday, when a warming trend begins.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 80-92°

Mountains: 81-94°

Deserts: 107-111°