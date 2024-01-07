ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023: Strong winds continue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A low-pressure system brought some rainfall, light snow showers and gusty winds to San Diego County.

A Wind Advisory continues along the coast and deserts until 7pm Sunday night. Gusts could reach 45 mph in the deserts. Meanwhile, the mountains are under a High Wind Warning until noon Sunday. Gusts could reach 70 miles per hour. These conditions could make travel dangerous. Winds have been coming out of the west, but Santa Anas will return during the beginning of the work week.

There is also a High Surf Advisory in place until Monday morning. Surf should peak Sunday morning. Waves are expected to be 5 to 8 feet, with sets up to 12 feet.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 59-64°

Inland: 50-62°

Mountains: 41-49°

Deserts: 61-64°

