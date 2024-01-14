ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024: Gusty winds impact East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gusty winds are impacting east San Diego County. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Gusts could peak at over 50 mph in our desert communities. The wind should let up by the evening.

If you're heading to the 42nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade you can expect temperatures to start in the upper 50s .By the end of the parade temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Heading into the work week, temperatures will climb. Inland neighborhoods will be approaching 70 degrees by Tuesday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 61-66°

Mountains: 53-61°

Deserts: 67-70°

