ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024: Storm arrives tonight triggering a Flood Watch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans woke up to sunshine, but by this evening ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Futurecast models show rain will arrive in San Diego County.

The storm will bring gusty winds, high surf and heavy rainfall to San Diego County. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A Flood Watch will take effect beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday and will last until Wednesday morning. Excessive runoff from the rainfall could cause rivers, creeks and areas with poor drainage to flood. The ground is already saturated from rainfall over the past two weeks continuing the threat for downed trees and even coastal erosion.

Overnight, rainfall will be widespread. Models show pockets of heavy rainfall across the county by 6 a.m. on Monday. The heaviest rainfall is expected Monday through Tuesday.

Expected rain totals through Tuesday night:



Coast: 1.5-4 inches

Inland: 2-4 inches

Mountains: 2-4 inches

Deserts: 0.5-0.75 inches

Along the coast, a High Surf Advisory will take effect Sunday at 10 p.m. Waves are expected to be 6 to 8 feet. A Wind Advisory will also take effect Sunday at 8 p.m. Winds coming out of the southeast are expected to peak at 25 mph and gusts could reach 35 mph.

Ahead of the storm, you can pick up sandbags at recreation centers throughout the county until 7 p.m. Sunday. The limit is 10 bags per home.

Snowfall is also expected to impact elevations of 5000 feet beginning Tuesday night.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 53-60°

Deserts: 65-68°

