SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It will be mostly cloudy across most of San Diego County Sunday.

A chance of showers arrives Monday into Tuesday. Pinpoint Weather rainfall models show that 0.25' or less is expected to fall. Dry conditions will return Wednesday through Friday. Then, another chance of rain arrives next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 64-71°

Deserts: 79-82°