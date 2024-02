SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Models show it will remain mostly dry around the county. A slight chance of rain rolls in Monday.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until Tuesday night. Local sets could reach up to 12 feet.

Low Tide: -0.3 feet at 12:22 PM PST.

High Tide: 3.2 feet at 07:33 PM PST.

A Flood Watch begins Monday night when a slight chance of showers rolls in. Tuesday is expected to bring the most rainfall to the county.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 62-68°

Mountains: 58-65°

Deserts: 77°